Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 155 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.