Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 200 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,709,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.