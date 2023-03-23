Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 273 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

