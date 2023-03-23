Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 875 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $54,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.