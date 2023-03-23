Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

