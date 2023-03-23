Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Electric were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

