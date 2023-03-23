Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 246 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $618,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

DIA stock opened at $320.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

