Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VO stock opened at $201.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

