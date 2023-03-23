Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 972 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.