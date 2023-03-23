Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $266,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

