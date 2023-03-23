Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) versus CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Head to Head Contrast

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Volatility and Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $84.84 billion 0.17 $1.38 billion N/A N/A CK Hutchison $36.01 billion 0.66 $4.29 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Carrefour and CK Hutchison’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CK Hutchison has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrefour.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and CK Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CK Hutchison shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carrefour and CK Hutchison, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 4 1 0 2.00 CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrefour currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Carrefour’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carrefour is more favorable than CK Hutchison.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates 12 retail brands with 16,398 stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

