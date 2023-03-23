Charles Brindamour Sells 30,000 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$190.37 on Thursday. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$170.82 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intact Financial Company Profile

IFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$224.20.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

