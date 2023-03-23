Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,546 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $94,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 74,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

CVX opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

