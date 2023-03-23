Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 15,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,613,000 after buying an additional 246,546 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 74,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

