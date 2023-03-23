China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.