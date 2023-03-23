China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
