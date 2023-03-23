China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Comparison

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Aeva Technologies -1,983.03% -33.37% -31.74%

Risk & Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 33.19 -$101.88 million ($0.63) -2.24

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 236.88%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats China Zenix Auto International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

