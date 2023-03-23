Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.71 ($2.48).

Serco Group Price Performance

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 154.90 ($1.90) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

