Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 85.50% from the company’s current price.

Clipper Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CLPR opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

