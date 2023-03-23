Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,883,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,522,000 after buying an additional 176,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,573 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

