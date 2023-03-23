Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Head-To-Head Review

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.18%. Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Provident Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

65.2% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 31.71% 11.06% 1.28% Columbia Financial 25.34% 8.67% 0.92%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $505.34 million 2.90 $175.65 million $2.35 8.28 Columbia Financial $340.07 million 5.74 $86.17 million $0.82 22.06

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Columbia Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

