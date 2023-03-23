Comparing Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) & Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerflex and Gates Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex $1.31 billion 0.53 N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial $3.55 billion 1.04 $220.80 million $0.77 17.06

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Enerflex.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gates Industrial 0 6 4 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enerflex and Gates Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enerflex presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 110.95%. Gates Industrial has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Gates Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial 6.21% 8.81% 4.09%

Summary

Gates Industrial beats Enerflex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment. The Rest of the World segment involves in the installation of large-scale process equipment, after-market services, including parts distribution, operations, maintenance, overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment. The Canada segment consists of manufacturing natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment, as well as providing after-market mechanical service, parts, compression, and power generation rentals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

