Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Head-To-Head Review

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Conagra Brands and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 6 5 0 2.45 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus target price of $40.73, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 332.09%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

This table compares Conagra Brands and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 5.66% 14.38% 5.63% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $12.04 billion 1.44 $888.20 million $1.41 25.76 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Steakholder Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment is composed of branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers branded food products in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses on branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

