CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

