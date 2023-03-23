Contrasting Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Roblox has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -41.54% -200.01% -18.44% Blackbaud -4.29% 7.34% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 7 9 10 0 2.12 Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.90%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Roblox.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 10.67 -$924.37 million ($1.55) -27.65 Blackbaud $1.06 billion 2.83 -$45.41 million ($0.88) -63.93

Blackbaud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

