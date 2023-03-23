Contrasting United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) & AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35% AMCON Distributing 0.76% 17.69% 5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.05 $248.00 million $3.11 7.41 AMCON Distributing $2.01 billion 0.05 $16.67 million $27.90 6.02

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than AMCON Distributing. AMCON Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMCON Distributing beats United Natural Foods on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability. The Retail Health Food segment operates nineteen health food retail stores located throughout the Midwest and Florida. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

