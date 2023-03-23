Cooper Financial Group Invests $224,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $458.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

