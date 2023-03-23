Cooper Financial Group Invests $256,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

