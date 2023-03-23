Cooper Financial Group Takes $330,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML opened at $640.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.31. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.