Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($113.98) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($174.19) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

adidas Price Performance

ADS stock opened at €141.00 ($151.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €131.73. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

