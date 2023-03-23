Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €72.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($78.49) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUM stock opened at €53.62 ($57.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.73.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.