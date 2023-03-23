Critical Survey: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) versus Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -25.14% -194.49% -10.48% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 5 9 1 2.73 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bloom Energy and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.20 billion 3.05 -$301.41 million ($1.65) -10.76 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

