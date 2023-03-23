Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
CYXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen cut Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.
Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance
CYXT opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
