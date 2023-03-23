DA Davidson Trims PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price to $26.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 17.1 %

PACW opened at $10.12 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

