Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $310.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.29.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.81. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
