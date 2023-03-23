Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 90

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.83 ($1.40).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 88.72 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 132.95 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.47. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -466.95.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.