Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

