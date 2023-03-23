Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE:FL opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

