Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $41.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $37.76 on Monday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -755.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

