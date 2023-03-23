Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $188.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $176.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

