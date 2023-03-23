Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

Dialight Stock Down 1.3 %

DIA opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.64. The company has a market cap of £65.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,937.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. Dialight has a 12 month low of GBX 190.80 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.04 ($4.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

