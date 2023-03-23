Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on the stock.
Dialight Stock Down 1.3 %
DIA opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.64. The company has a market cap of £65.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,937.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. Dialight has a 12 month low of GBX 190.80 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.04 ($4.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.
Dialight Company Profile
Further Reading
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.