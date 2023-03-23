Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,360 ($41.26) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($30.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.09) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,908.57 ($35.72).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,720 ($33.40) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,796.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,687.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.67) and a one year high of GBX 3,022 ($37.11). The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,626.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

