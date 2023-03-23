Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

