Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $312.28 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.68 and a 200-day moving average of $342.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.