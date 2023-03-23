Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
DEI stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.