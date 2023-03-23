Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.