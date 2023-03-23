DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

DKNG opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

