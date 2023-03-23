Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.