Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

