DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DD opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

