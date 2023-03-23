Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MA opened at $351.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.99.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

